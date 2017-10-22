Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: MRI confirms sprained ankle, out Monday
Valanciunas is dealing with a sprained left ankle and has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Valanciunas suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Saturday's contest and a subsequent MRI confirmed that he's dealing with a sprain. The good news is that it appears he's avoided anything serious, though he'll still have to sit out Monday against the Spurs. Valanciunas is traveling with the team on the current six-game road trip, so he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for its duration. With Valanciunas out, look for Serge Ibaka to spend more time at center, while Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira could pick up some extra minutes off the bench.
