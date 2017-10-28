Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Not in starting lineup Friday
Valanciunas (ankle) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Lakers, but it remains unclear if he will be available.
Valanciunas was has been sidelined with an ankle injury, but returned to practice on Thursday. He came into Friday with a questionable designation, but his absence from the starting lineup indicates his minutes will be limited if he does indeed suit up.
