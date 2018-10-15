Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Not locked into starting five

Valanciunas is expected to be in and out of the starting lineup this season based mostly on matchups, Michael Grange of SportsNet reports.

Valanciunas has started all but six games in his NBA career, but his usual spot in the starting five is written in pencil this season, rather than ink. Under new coach Nick Nurse, Toronto has tried out a few different alignments during the preseason -- some featuring Serge Ibaka and Valanciunas starting alongside each other, and others with Ibaka at the five. "Being flexible, adjusting and showing different lineups every game. Different weapons. Different defense. That is how we can be strong," Valanciunas said Sunday when asked about his changing role. The veteran appears content with however Nurse decides to handle the rotation heading into Wednesday's season opener and beyond. "We know how to play with different matchups," Valanciunas said. "Doesn't matter if I'm first unit, second unit. Same thing for Serge. I'm starting with Pascal or Serge or OG at the four. Different people, same mindset. Probably that is our advantage and that is our strength."