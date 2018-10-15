Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Not locked into starting five
Valanciunas is expected to be in and out of the starting lineup this season based mostly on matchups, Michael Grange of SportsNet reports.
Valanciunas has started all but six games in his NBA career, but his usual spot in the starting five is written in pencil this season, rather than ink. Under new coach Nick Nurse, Toronto has tried out a few different alignments during the preseason -- some featuring Serge Ibaka and Valanciunas starting alongside each other, and others with Ibaka at the five. "Being flexible, adjusting and showing different lineups every game. Different weapons. Different defense. That is how we can be strong," Valanciunas said Sunday when asked about his changing role. The veteran appears content with however Nurse decides to handle the rotation heading into Wednesday's season opener and beyond. "We know how to play with different matchups," Valanciunas said. "Doesn't matter if I'm first unit, second unit. Same thing for Serge. I'm starting with Pascal or Serge or OG at the four. Different people, same mindset. Probably that is our advantage and that is our strength."
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out for preseason finale•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Puts up 18 and 9 in loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores team-high 17 off bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Slated for bench role in preseason opener•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...