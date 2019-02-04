Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Officially listed as doubtful

Valanciunas (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

While it's an upgrade from the "out" designation Valanciunas has carried since mid-December, it sounds as though the Raptors are preparing for the big man to miss at least one more contest as he works back from a dislocated left thumb. However, Valanciunas was back at practice last week, and coach Nick Nurse said Monday that he expects to have the center back sometime during the team's three-game road swing, which begins Tuesday and includes stops in Atlanta on Thursday and New York on Saturday.

