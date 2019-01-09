Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out at least another four weeks

Valanciunas (thumb) will be out for at least the next four weeks and will be re-evaluated sparingly throughout the time period, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Per the Raptors' official release, Valanciunas' left thumb continues to heal and his condition continues to improve superbly. In addition, Valanciunas will be wearing a splint on his injured thumb for the next four weeks, meaning he can resume participation in basketball-related activities. The main focus moving forward for the Lithuanian will be regaining his range of motion and improving his power and strength in the joint of his left thumb throughout the rehabilitation process. With Valanciunas out until around the All-Star break, Serge Ibaka should continue to see the bulk of the minutes at the center position, while teammates Greg Monroe and Pascal Siakam battle for minutes off the bench.