Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out at least another four weeks
Valanciunas (thumb) will be out for at least the next four weeks and will be re-evaluated sparingly throughout the time period, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Per the Raptors' official release, Valanciunas' left thumb continues to heal and his condition continues to improve superbly. In addition, Valanciunas will be wearing a splint on his injured thumb for the next four weeks, meaning he can resume participation in basketball-related activities. The main focus moving forward for the Lithuanian will be regaining his range of motion and improving his power and strength in the joint of his left thumb throughout the rehabilitation process. With Valanciunas out until around the All-Star break, Serge Ibaka should continue to see the bulk of the minutes at the center position, while teammates Greg Monroe and Pascal Siakam battle for minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out three-to-four weeks•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out four weeks following surgery•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Dislocates thumb•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with trainer•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Big impact in limited minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.