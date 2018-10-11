Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out for preseason finale
Valanciunas will be rested for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors will hold a number of regulars out of Thursday's game on a precautionary basis, including Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. With Valanciunas and Ibaka out, expect Pascal Siakam and Greg Monroe to see increased time.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Puts up 18 and 9 in loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores team-high 17 off bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Slated for bench role in preseason opener•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Leads the way with 18 points in 16 minutes•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...