Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out for preseason finale

Valanciunas will be rested for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors will hold a number of regulars out of Thursday's game on a precautionary basis, including Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. With Valanciunas and Ibaka out, expect Pascal Siakam and Greg Monroe to see increased time.

