Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out four weeks following surgery

Valanciunas underwent surgery on his disclosed left thumb Thursday and will miss at least four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas suffered the injury during the first half of Wednesday's game against the Warriors. He'll be forced to wear a cast for the next four weeks -- keeping him sidelined until mid-January -- before the Raptors reevaluated his status. In the meantime, Serge Ibaka should handle the bulk of playing time at center with Valanciunas out, while Greg Monroe could also benefit from some increased run.