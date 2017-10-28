Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Friday
Valanciunas (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Valanciunas was considered a game-time decision for the contest, and the team has ultimately opted to err on the side of caution. The big man returned to practice Thursday after missing two games, but his return till have to wait. His next opportunity to suit up will be Monday against the Trail Blazers.
