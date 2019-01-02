Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out three-to-four weeks

Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Valanciunas (thumb) will be sidelined for an additional 3-to-4 weeks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas underwent surgery to address the dislocated left thumb on Dec. 13 and has yet to resume any basketball-related activities since. Though Valanciunas was initially expected to miss around four weeks following the procedure, Nurse's comments suggest that original timetable is no longer valid. With the big man now trending toward a late-January return date at the earliest, Serge Ibaka will continue to benefit from a minor bump in fantasy value as the clear top center. Valanciunas' ongoing absence also should keep a regular spot in the rotation for Greg Monroe as the second-unit pivot.