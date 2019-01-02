Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out three-to-four weeks
Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Valanciunas (thumb) will be sidelined for an additional 3-to-4 weeks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas underwent surgery to address the dislocated left thumb on Dec. 13 and has yet to resume any basketball-related activities since. Though Valanciunas was initially expected to miss around four weeks following the procedure, Nurse's comments suggest that original timetable is no longer valid. With the big man now trending toward a late-January return date at the earliest, Serge Ibaka will continue to benefit from a minor bump in fantasy value as the clear top center. Valanciunas' ongoing absence also should keep a regular spot in the rotation for Greg Monroe as the second-unit pivot.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out four weeks following surgery•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Dislocates thumb•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with trainer•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Big impact in limited minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Friday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...