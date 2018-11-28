Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's win
Valanciunas finished with nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Valanciunas came off the bench and matched his smallest share of court time this month while Serge Ibaka started and earned 35 minutes. Valanciunas was perfect from the field, even knocking in a three, but he had more turnovers (three) than assists and essentially wasn't trusted to cover Marc Gasol. Nevertheless, Valanciunas has been as effective as ever this season despite averaging a career low in minutes per game.
