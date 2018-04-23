Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays just 15 minutes in loss
Valanciunas recorded just 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Wizards.
Valanciunas saw just 15 minutes of playing time Sunday, limiting the impact he was able to have on the outcome. He was outplayed by Jakob Poeltl in this one and could not even find his way onto the court after Poeltl fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter. This is an all too familiar story for Valanciunas whose inconsistent playing time has become a regular occurence.
