Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 14 points Wednesday

Valanciunas registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Pistons.

With Serge Ibaka (knee) out, Valanciunas saw the most minutes he has all season, also in part due to the Pistons possessing Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin in the paint. Valanciunas played well and spread the floor nicely, although his five turnovers definitely hurt the team at some points. Regardless of if he starts or comes off the bench, Valanciunas has double-double potential each night, and even some nights, like Wednesday, can be a threat to hand out ten assists.