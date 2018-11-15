Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 14 points Wednesday
Valanciunas registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Pistons.
With Serge Ibaka (knee) out, Valanciunas saw the most minutes he has all season, also in part due to the Pistons possessing Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin in the paint. Valanciunas played well and spread the floor nicely, although his five turnovers definitely hurt the team at some points. Regardless of if he starts or comes off the bench, Valanciunas has double-double potential each night, and even some nights, like Wednesday, can be a threat to hand out ten assists.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Second straight double-double•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles off bench in win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Draws start vs. Jazz•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Productive on second unit in big win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...