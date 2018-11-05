Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Productive on second unit in big win

Valanciunas totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eigh rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

As is often the case, Valanciunas didn't need an inordinate amount of minutes to generate a strong stat line. The veteran big man has rattled off straight double-digit scoring efforts, despite not playing any more than 24 minutes in any one of those games. Coach Nick Nurse seems intent on keeping Valanciunas' minutes limited -- even during his occasional starts -- but the capped playing time hasn't really done anything to hurt Valanciunas' fantasy value.