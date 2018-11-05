Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Productive on second unit in big win
Valanciunas totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eigh rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
As is often the case, Valanciunas didn't need an inordinate amount of minutes to generate a strong stat line. The veteran big man has rattled off straight double-digit scoring efforts, despite not playing any more than 24 minutes in any one of those games. Coach Nick Nurse seems intent on keeping Valanciunas' minutes limited -- even during his occasional starts -- but the capped playing time hasn't really done anything to hurt Valanciunas' fantasy value.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Blocks four shots in starting role•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 23 points in 17 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes off bench after all•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain in starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moves back to bench•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times