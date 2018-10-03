Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Puts up 18 and 9 in loss

Valanciunas had 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-6 FT) and nine rebounds in Tuesday's preseason loss to Utah.

After coming off the bench in the opener, Valanciunas got the start at center, as Serge Ibaka shifted to a reserve role. Valanciunas took advantage of the opportunity, nearing a double-double and adding a steal and an assist in 21 minutes of action. With a new coach in place, it's unclear if Valanciunas' long run as the assumed starter at center could be in jeopardy.