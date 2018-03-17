Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Records another double-double Friday
Valanciunas scored 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a block in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-115 overtime win over the Mavericks.
Despite the limited court time, Valanciunas still delivered his sixth double-double in the last eight games and his 22nd of the season -- and the Raps are now 19-3 in those 22 games. The 25-year-old is in beast mode right now, giving him a strong fantasy floor for DFS purposes even if he isn't seeing the minutes normally associated with a reliable producer.
