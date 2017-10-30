Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Remains out Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Valanciunas (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Valanciunas will be missing a fourth straight game Monday, as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. Along with Valanciunas, the Raptors are set to be without Serge Ibaka (knee) as well, so they'll be extremely thin in the frontcourt. That being said, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl should be in line for a hefty workload Monday, while Lucas Nogueira (ankle) could be as well if he's ultimately cleared to play.
