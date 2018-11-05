Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returning to bench Sunday

Valanciunas will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

With the Lakers preferring to run in transition and boasting more floor spacing, the Raptors will use their smaller starting lineup, which means Ibaka opens at center and Valanciunas comes off the bench. Expect the big man to play his regular dosage of around 20 minutes Sunday night.