Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returning to bench Sunday
Valanciunas will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With the Lakers preferring to run in transition and boasting more floor spacing, the Raptors will use their smaller starting lineup, which means Ibaka opens at center and Valanciunas comes off the bench. Expect the big man to play his regular dosage of around 20 minutes Sunday night.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Blocks four shots in starting role•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 23 points in 17 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes off bench after all•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain in starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moves back to bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Back to starting Friday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times