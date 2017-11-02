Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returns from injury Wednesday

Valanciunas (ankle) tallied just eight points (4-4 FG) and five rebounds in only 13 minutes during Wednesday's 129-111 loss to the Nuggets.

After missing four straight games due to an ankle problem, Valanciunas returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday. He looked healthy and went 4-of-4 from the floor in limited minutes. While he may have been on a restriction, the game was a blow-out, affording him some more time on the sidelines. Look for him to play more minutes when the Raptors face Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Friday.