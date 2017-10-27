Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returns to practice Thursday

Valanciunas (ankle) was back at practice Thursday, The Toronto Sun reports.

He'll likely be a game-time decision for Friday's tilt. Valanciunas has a huge game to open the season before spraining his ankle, and if he's able to suit up Friday he could have another one against a Lakers squad allowing a league-worst 20.2 rebounds per game to opposition centers.

