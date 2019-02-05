Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Ruled out Tuesday

Valanciunas will not play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Valanciunas appears to be very close to a return after his extended absence with a thumb injury, but it won't come Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The big man has been practicing, however, so his next opportunity to see the floor will come Thursday when the Raptors head to Atlanta.

