Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 11 points in Monday's win

Valanciunas delivered 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.

Valanciunas moved into the starting lineup to match up with Jazz center Rudy Gobert while Serge Ibaka shifted to a reserve role. Raptors coach Nick Nurse continues to oscillate between his two big men, but neither has been flummoxed. Wednesday's matchup with the uptempo Kings could be the type of contest that Valanciunas heads back to the second unit for, but regardless both have proven their worth thus far and remain factors across all fantasy formats.