Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 11 points in Monday's win
Valanciunas delivered 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.
Valanciunas moved into the starting lineup to match up with Jazz center Rudy Gobert while Serge Ibaka shifted to a reserve role. Raptors coach Nick Nurse continues to oscillate between his two big men, but neither has been flummoxed. Wednesday's matchup with the uptempo Kings could be the type of contest that Valanciunas heads back to the second unit for, but regardless both have proven their worth thus far and remain factors across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Draws start vs. Jazz•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Productive on second unit in big win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Blocks four shots in starting role•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 23 points in 17 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes off bench after all•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.