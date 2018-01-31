Play

Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 18 points in 29 minutes

Valanciunas accounted for 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes Tuesday in Toronto's win over Minnesota.

More than halfway through his sixth NBA season, Valanciunas continues to prove his value when Toronto matches up with teams that have the size in the frontcourt. Valanciunas posted his fourth straight double-double, his sixth in the course of seven games, Tuesday against Minnesota. He is averaging only 21.8 minutes per-game, a career-low, but he puts up big numbers when he gets the opportunity.

