Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 21 points in 26 minutes
Valanciunas scored 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), grabbed 13 rebounds, collected one assist and recorded one block across 26 minutes Monday in Toronto's win over Brooklyn.
His playing time has been down this season, but Valanciunas was given an opportunity to show he still has a great inside game against a big Brooklyn team. He posted a double-double in back-to-back games for just the second time on the 2017-18 campaign. Valanciunas is a must-own because of his pedigree and potential, but opportunities like the ones he has enjoyed against Brooklyn and Milwaukee over the past two games are matchup based. He is still the same player, a potential double-double machine, but the opportunity's come and go in a league that is moving away from traditional bigs.
