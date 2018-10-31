Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 23 points in 17 minutes

Valanciunas delivered 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 win over the 76ers.

Valanciunas continues to flourish in the sixth man role, though he has also played well in his three starts this season. After combining for just 10 points in the first two games, Valanciunas has now reached double figures in scoring in six straight, with two 16 and 17-point performances apiece. Raptors coach Nick Nurse's decision to separate Valanciunas and Ibaka has resulted in the former seeing about four fewer minutes per game than last year. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old big man seems to be benefitting from the improved floor spacing and the chance to be the go-to-guy for the second unit. As a result, Valanciunas could be in line for a strong enough season that he maintains value in standard leagues despite the apparent demotion.