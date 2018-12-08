Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss

Valanciunas poured in 24 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime loss to the Nets.

Valanciunas was superb for the second straight contest, scoring efficiently while doing his part on the boards as well. Valanciunas hand't seen 20-plus minutes in any of the last five games, though he's now averaging 20.0 minutes per game through the first four games of December after averaging 18.3 and 19.9 minutes respectively in October and November. He'll likely slide back into a reserve role for Sunday's matchup with the Bucks, in which case Serge Ibaka would rejoin the starting five. Regardless, both big men have been able to make an impact despite splitting time.