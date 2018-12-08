Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss
Valanciunas poured in 24 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime loss to the Nets.
Valanciunas was superb for the second straight contest, scoring efficiently while doing his part on the boards as well. Valanciunas hand't seen 20-plus minutes in any of the last five games, though he's now averaging 20.0 minutes per game through the first four games of December after averaging 18.3 and 19.9 minutes respectively in October and November. He'll likely slide back into a reserve role for Sunday's matchup with the Bucks, in which case Serge Ibaka would rejoin the starting five. Regardless, both big men have been able to make an impact despite splitting time.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 26 points in 18 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moving to bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies 17 points, 10 boards in win•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...