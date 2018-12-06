Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 26 points in 18 minutes

Valanciunas posted 26 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes Wednesday in Toronto's victory over Philadelphia.

Valanciunas is a versatile offensive big who can occupy rim protectors like Joel Embiid on the defensive end, and the Raptors went to their secret weapon off the bench Wednesday with the 76ers in town. He delivered by keeping the 76ers defense in a torture chamber every chance he got, to the tune of a season-high 26 points. Valanciunas' performance marked just the second time in the three-point era that a player scored 26 or more points in 18 minutes or less. The only other player to do so was Isaiah Thomas, during the 2012-13 season. Hand-picked stats like this are fun and all, but from a fantasy perspective, Valanciunas will never be a reliable option just because of his rollercoaster role in the Raptors offense.