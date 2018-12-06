Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 26 points in 18 minutes
Valanciunas posted 26 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes Wednesday in Toronto's victory over Philadelphia.
Valanciunas is a versatile offensive big who can occupy rim protectors like Joel Embiid on the defensive end, and the Raptors went to their secret weapon off the bench Wednesday with the 76ers in town. He delivered by keeping the 76ers defense in a torture chamber every chance he got, to the tune of a season-high 26 points. Valanciunas' performance marked just the second time in the three-point era that a player scored 26 or more points in 18 minutes or less. The only other player to do so was Isaiah Thomas, during the 2012-13 season. Hand-picked stats like this are fun and all, but from a fantasy perspective, Valanciunas will never be a reliable option just because of his rollercoaster role in the Raptors offense.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moving to bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies 17 points, 10 boards in win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Back in starting five•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...