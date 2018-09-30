Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores team-high 17 off bench

Valanciunas scored a team-high 17 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

While he was on the second unit in the Raptors' first preseason game, Valanciunas saw just as much court time as Kyle Lowry or Kawhi Leonard, suggesting he's still a very big part of the team's frontcourt plans. New head coach Nick Nurse has yet to tip his hand on how he'll deploy the 26-year-old center, but it's hard to imagine Valanciunas' fantasy value dipping any lower than it was under Dwane Casey, who would routinely cost him minutes by benching the big man for most or all of the fourth quarter.