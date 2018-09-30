Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores team-high 17 off bench
Valanciunas scored a team-high 17 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason win over the Trail Blazers.
While he was on the second unit in the Raptors' first preseason game, Valanciunas saw just as much court time as Kyle Lowry or Kawhi Leonard, suggesting he's still a very big part of the team's frontcourt plans. New head coach Nick Nurse has yet to tip his hand on how he'll deploy the 26-year-old center, but it's hard to imagine Valanciunas' fantasy value dipping any lower than it was under Dwane Casey, who would routinely cost him minutes by benching the big man for most or all of the fourth quarter.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Slated for bench role in preseason opener•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Leads the way with 18 points in 16 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Shifting to bench for Game 4•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Beastly glass cleaning effort in Game 1 loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies double-double in Game 6 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...