Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores team-high 25 points Monday

Valanciunas tallied 25 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 25 minutes in Monday's 108-98 victory over the Pistons.

Valanciunas missed just two shots on the night Monday, recording a team-high in points and rebounds. His play will be very valuable to the Raptors in the postseason stretch, assuming he can keep the efficiency going.