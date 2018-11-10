Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Second straight double-double

Valanciunas scored 19 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 128-112 win over the Knicks.

The 26-year-old center appears to have learned the lesson that less can be more. Valanciunas has scored in double digits in 11 straight games despite coming off the bench in seven of them, averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 blocks in only 19.5 minutes a game over that stretch. With Serge Ibaka also off to an outstanding start to the season, don't expect coach Nick Nurse to rock the boat and alter the role of either big man.