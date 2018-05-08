Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Shifting to bench for Game 4

Valanciunas will come off the bench for Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Monday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors are making some last second changes with the hope of providing the team a spark as they try to avoid elimination from the playoffs. Valanciunas' return to the bench, specifically, is likely to match up with the Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, so look for his minutes to align with his opposition. In Game 3, Valanciunas notched a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double in just 20 minutes.