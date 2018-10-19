Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Shifting to bench Friday

Valanciunas will move to the bench Friday against Boston, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse indicated before the start of the season that he'll shuffle his frontcourt starters based on matchups, and that's exactly what he'll do Friday. Serge Ibaka will start at the five to oppose Al Horford, while Valanciunas, who started the season-opener Wednesday, will come off the bench, presumably to match up with Aron Baynes.