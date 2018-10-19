Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Shifting to bench Friday
Valanciunas will move to the bench Friday against Boston, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse indicated before the start of the season that he'll shuffle his frontcourt starters based on matchups, and that's exactly what he'll do Friday. Serge Ibaka will start at the five to oppose Al Horford, while Valanciunas, who started the season-opener Wednesday, will come off the bench, presumably to match up with Aron Baynes.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Subdued in starting role•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start opener•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Not locked into starting five•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out for preseason finale•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Puts up 18 and 9 in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...