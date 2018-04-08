Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Sitting out for rest Sunday

Valanciunas will sit out Sunday's game against the Magic for rest purposes, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

The Raptors are resting a few veterans in the first night of their upcoming back-to-back set, so both Valanciunas and DeMar DeRozan are getting the night off. In Valanciunas' place, look for the likes of Jakob Poeltl, Lucas Nogueira and Pascal Siakam to all benefit with some added run in the frontcourt. Look for Valanciunas to rejoin the starting five ahead of Monday's matchup with the Pistons.