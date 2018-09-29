Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Slated for bench role in preseason opener

Valanciunas will come off the bench for Saturday's preseason opener against the Trail Blazers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors are opting to go small in Saturday's contest and will feature a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka. Whether or not the Raptors end up going with a smaller unit once the regular season approaches is unclear at this point in time, but it's something to keep any eye on moving forward. It's worth it to note that Valanciunas has started every game he's played in for each of the last two seasons.