Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Solid effort in Thursday's loss
Valanciunas totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and a block across 17 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
Valanciunas turned in his third strong effort in as many exhibition tilts, making good use of his modest time on the court. The 25-year-old has seen his minutes diminish after each of the last two games, as head coach Dwane Casey looks to preserve his big man for the regular season. Factoring in Thursday's effort, Valanciunas is averaging 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds across 18.7 minutes over his first trio of preseason games.
