Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Friday

Valanciunas will start Friday against the Nets.

Coach Nick Nurse continues to opt for Serge Ibaka or Valanciunas at center based on matchup. In nine previous starts this season, Valanciunas has averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.6 minutes.

