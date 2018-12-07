Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Friday
Valanciunas will start Friday against the Nets.
Coach Nick Nurse continues to opt for Serge Ibaka or Valanciunas at center based on matchup. In nine previous starts this season, Valanciunas has averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.6 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 26 points in 18 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moving to bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies 17 points, 10 boards in win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...