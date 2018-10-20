Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Saturday
Valanciunas is starting Saturday against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (rest) out, coach Nick Nurse may be opting to put Valanciunas in the lineup for his scoring and rebounding potential. He's averaging 17.5 minutes through two games and could certainly surpass that Saturday.
