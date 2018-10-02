Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Tuesday
Valanciunas will start at center Tuesday against the Jazz.
Serge Ibaka drew the start during the exhibition opener, but coach Nick Nurse seems interested in toying with different lineups. Valanciunas averaged 12.7 points and 8.6 boards in 22.4 minutes last season.
