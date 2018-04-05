Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Stinks it up Wednesday

Valanciunas had only four points on 2-of-8 shooting while adding five rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 victory over Boston.

Valanciuna had a night to forget Wednesday, having one of his worst games of the season in just 13 minutes of playing time. Valanciunas has had solid production this season, especially over the past two months, and still needs to be owned. A worrying trend, however, is the low amount of playing time. He is basically locked into around 20 minutes per night, and while he continues to produce, it does limit his upside.