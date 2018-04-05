Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Stinks it up Wednesday
Valanciunas had only four points on 2-of-8 shooting while adding five rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 victory over Boston.
Valanciuna had a night to forget Wednesday, having one of his worst games of the season in just 13 minutes of playing time. Valanciunas has had solid production this season, especially over the past two months, and still needs to be owned. A worrying trend, however, is the low amount of playing time. He is basically locked into around 20 minutes per night, and while he continues to produce, it does limit his upside.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Records another double-double Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Leads way with 26 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Just misses double-double•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...