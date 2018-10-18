Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Subdued in starting role

Valanciunas delivered just six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), but added 12 rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.

Valanciunas was given the starting nod Wednesday but played just 20 minutes in the victory. His role from night-to-night appears to be questionable at best which is a bit frustrating for his owners. Nonetheless, Valanciunas has proved time and time again that he has the ability to put up standard league value in just 20 minutes. The Raptors will host the Boston Celtics on Friday in what could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals and also a game where Valanciunas could move back to the bench to start things off.