Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Subdued in starting role
Valanciunas delivered just six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), but added 12 rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.
Valanciunas was given the starting nod Wednesday but played just 20 minutes in the victory. His role from night-to-night appears to be questionable at best which is a bit frustrating for his owners. Nonetheless, Valanciunas has proved time and time again that he has the ability to put up standard league value in just 20 minutes. The Raptors will host the Boston Celtics on Friday in what could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals and also a game where Valanciunas could move back to the bench to start things off.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start opener•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Not locked into starting five•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out for preseason finale•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Puts up 18 and 9 in loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Tuesday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...