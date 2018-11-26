Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies 17 points, 10 boards in win
Valanciunas delivered 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 win over the Heat.
Valanciunas posted his second double-double in the last three tilts and his fifth of the season while exceeding his usual allotment of minutes. Despite averaging a career low in minutes, Valanciunas continues to maintain career highs in points, assists, and steals per game, which helps to offset his worst rebounding numbers since his rookie campaign. As long as Serge Ibaka and Valanciunas are both healthy, they'll continue to cut into each other's court time, as they no longer share the floor together, even for short stretches.
