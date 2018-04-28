Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies double-double in Game 6 win
Valanciunas tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Wizards.
Valanciunas went over 30 minutes for the second straight game and responded with his second straight double-double. The big man's minutes and output were limited a times during the series, but he ultimately hovered around his regular season averages with 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on 58 percent shooting. Valanciunas gives Toronto a different dimension in the middle when he's on his game, and he'll look to bring more consistency into the next round.
