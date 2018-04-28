Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies double-double in Game 6 win

Valanciunas tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Wizards.

Valanciunas went over 30 minutes for the second straight game and responded with his second straight double-double. The big man's minutes and output were limited a times during the series, but he ultimately hovered around his regular season averages with 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on 58 percent shooting. Valanciunas gives Toronto a different dimension in the middle when he's on his game, and he'll look to bring more consistency into the next round.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories