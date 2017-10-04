Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies efficient 11 points Wednesday

Valanciunas had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one turnover across 19 minutes during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers.

Valanciunas has been solid over the team's first two preseason contests, shooting 9-for-12 from the field for 21 points. He's locked into the team's starting center spot, but as we saw last season, the Raptors will likely run plenty of sets with the more athletic Serge Ibaka at center. That likely means Valanciunas will find it hard to surpass the 25.8 minutes per game he averaged a season ago. That being said, he'll still be on double-double watch whenever he sees significant minutes.