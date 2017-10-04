Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies efficient 11 points Wednesday
Valanciunas had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one turnover across 19 minutes during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers.
Valanciunas has been solid over the team's first two preseason contests, shooting 9-for-12 from the field for 21 points. He's locked into the team's starting center spot, but as we saw last season, the Raptors will likely run plenty of sets with the more athletic Serge Ibaka at center. That likely means Valanciunas will find it hard to surpass the 25.8 minutes per game he averaged a season ago. That being said, he'll still be on double-double watch whenever he sees significant minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Shoots efficiently Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start at center Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores team-high 23 points in Game 2•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will return to bench for Game 2•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays 21 minutes as starter in Monday's Game 1 loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will return to starting lineup for Game 1•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...