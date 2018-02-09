Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Team-high 18 points Thursday

Valanciunas contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 win over the Knicks.

Valanciunas never gets much playing time like the two star guards on the roster, but he puts up points and rebounds when he is out there at a great rate. His efficiency for a big man is expected, but his ability to stretch the floor on offense and protect the paint on defense makes him a viable asset to the Raptors moving forward.