Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: To remain out Wednesday vs. Warriors

Valanciunas (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports.

Coach Dwane Casey told reporters Tuesday that Valanciunas is making progress in his recovery from a sprained ankle, but he won't quite be ready for Wednesday's contest, which will mark his second straight absence. In Monday's loss to the Spurs, Lucas Nogueira got the start at center, but he's on Wednesday's injury report -- also with an ankle issue -- so if he ultimately joins Valanciunas on the sideline, Jakob Poeltl would likely move into the starting five.