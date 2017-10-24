Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: To remain out Wednesday vs. Warriors
Valanciunas (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports.
Coach Dwane Casey told reporters Tuesday that Valanciunas is making progress in his recovery from a sprained ankle, but he won't quite be ready for Wednesday's contest, which will mark his second straight absence. In Monday's loss to the Spurs, Lucas Nogueira got the start at center, but he's on Wednesday's injury report -- also with an ankle issue -- so if he ultimately joins Valanciunas on the sideline, Jakob Poeltl would likely move into the starting five.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Ankle injury not considered serious•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: MRI confirms sprained ankle, out Monday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Waiting on MRI•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with sprained ankle•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Monster double-double Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Friday's preseason finale•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...