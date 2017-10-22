Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Waiting on MRI

Valanciunas (ankle) will undergo an MRI, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Valaciunas was forced to leave Saturday's win over the Sixers after playing just 15 minutes. He's considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game at San Antonio.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories