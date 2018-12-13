Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will not return Wednesday
Valanciunas will not return to Wednesday's game after suffering a dislocated left thumb, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game while getting fouled. He looked to be in serious pain and went directly to the locker room. It's uncertain how severe the injury is, however it seems as though he could miss some time. More information on his status should come out following Wednesday's game, and at this point in time, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
