Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain in starting lineup
Updating a previous report, Valanciunas will draw the start Monday against the Bucks.
After being previously reported that Serge Ibaka would be the starting center for Toronto on Monday, Valanciunas has been announced as the starter. Toronto will go with a larger lineup to match up against Brook Lopez and the Bucks. Valanciunas has seen about 20 minutes per game thus far and will likely see similar action.
