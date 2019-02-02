Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain out Sunday

Valanciunas (thumb) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The big man returned to practice earlier in the week and is nearing a return, but the Raptors will hold him out of at least one more contest on a precautionary basis. Valanciunas' next chance to play will arrive Tuesday in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories