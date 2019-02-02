Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain out Sunday
Valanciunas (thumb) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The big man returned to practice earlier in the week and is nearing a return, but the Raptors will hold him out of at least one more contest on a precautionary basis. Valanciunas' next chance to play will arrive Tuesday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Inching closer to return•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Gets in some practice work•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out at least another four weeks•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out three-to-four weeks•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out four weeks following surgery•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Dislocates thumb•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...