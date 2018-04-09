Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will return to lineup Monday

Valanciunas will rejoin the starting five for Monday's game against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Valanciunas and DeMar DeRozan were held out of Sunday's game for rest, but will rejoin the lineup Monday as expected. However, the Raptors are then expected to rest Serge Ibaka, which could mean a few extra minutes for Valanciunas in the frontcourt. Either way, Valanciunas should reclaim a starting role and should have a favorable matchup against a Pistons team that will be without Andre Drummond (Achilles).