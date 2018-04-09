Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will return to lineup Monday
Valanciunas will rejoin the starting five for Monday's game against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Valanciunas and DeMar DeRozan were held out of Sunday's game for rest, but will rejoin the lineup Monday as expected. However, the Raptors are then expected to rest Serge Ibaka, which could mean a few extra minutes for Valanciunas in the frontcourt. Either way, Valanciunas should reclaim a starting role and should have a favorable matchup against a Pistons team that will be without Andre Drummond (Achilles).
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Sitting out for rest Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 rebounds in Friday win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Stinks it up Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Records another double-double Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....