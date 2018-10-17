Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start opener

Valanciunas will start the Raptors' opener Wednesday against Cleveland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

The Raptors waited until close to tip to reveal their starting five, which will feature Valanciunas at center, with Pascal Siakam at power forward. As such, both Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby will come off the bench. Coach Nick Nurse hinted earlier in the week that the starting five -- and particularly the frontcourt -- could change from game to game based on matchups.